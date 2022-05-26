The traditional Sussex County Memorial Day Service will be held on The Circle in Georgetown on Sunday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m., sponsored by the Georgetown Kiwanis Club, the Korean War Veterans Association and the Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club.
The keynote speech “Field of Poppies,” along with a review of his personal background, will be delivered by Korean War veteran Sg. Maj. Walter R. “Koop” Koopman, a retired U.S. Army veteran. Koopman is active in the community through the CHEER Center, car shows, veterans’ affairs and his new Military Museum in Ellendale.
The master-of-ceremonies will be state Sen. Brian G. Pettyjohn of Georgetown. The invocation and benediction will be offered by the Rev. Maleia Rust of Grace United Methodist Church in Georgetown. Cathy Gorman of Georgetown will return to sing the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.” The audience will be invited to sing along.
Memorial wreathes will be placed by local veterans’ groups and service organizations in tribute to those who died in both World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam and more recent conflicts. Assisting will be members of Troop 95 of the Boy Scouts of America.
The rifle salute will be executed by members of the 198th Signal Battalion, Delaware National Guard, stationed at the Georgetown Armory. “Taps” and its echo will be performed by Sussex Central Band Director Ben Ables and his son Zachary.
The program is scheduled to last about 50 minutes. Seating will be provided on The Circle. Attendees are also encouraged being to bring comfortable folding chairs and abide by CDC guidelines.