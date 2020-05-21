Dem-A-Thon.com, a live-streamed fundraising event, will be live-streamed over the internet on May 30, starting at 4:30 p.m. Donations, organizers said, will go to the Sussex County Democratic Party, with a 5 percent portion of the profits going to local Sussex County COVID-19 victims.
Individuals are being encouraged to contribute prior to the May 30 event by going to Dem-A-Thon.com and clicking on the “Donate Here” button at the top of the homepage of SussexCountyDems.com. Individuals and watch parties will be able to follow the free, live-streamed fundraising event, across devices such as smartphones, PCs and tablets by accessing Dem-A-Thon.com.
Hosted by Jane Hovington, Sussex County Democratic Party chairwoman, the Dem-A-Thon will feature Democratic elected public officials, the leadership of the Sussex County Democratic Party, entertainment and items for auction.
Sussex Countians appearing on the show will include Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long; Pete Schwartzkopf, Speaker of the Delaware House; Colleen Davis, state treasurer; and Kathleen McGuiness, state auditor. Other guests expected to appear on Dem-A-Thon include Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Some additional guests appearing on the show are to be announced in coming days.
“Every year at this time, the Sussex County Democratic party holds its Spring Dinner,” explained Hovington. “It is not only a fundraiser for the county party but an opportunity for Democrats across the state to personally engage and celebrate our shared values. But the pandemic has required that we change and adapt.
“We take this measure very seriously, to protect ourselves and others during this outbreak. By moving to this virtual event, we are still connecting and moving forward. The theme of the Dem-A-Thon is ‘Calling all Democrats in Sussex’ to continue to help us build and support our party,” she added.
For more information visit Dem-A-Thon.com or SussexCountyDems.com or email Jane Hovington at jehovahrohi@aol.com.