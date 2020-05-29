Jane Hovington is nearing the end of her term as chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party.
“The spring dinner is our major annual fundraiser, and the committee and I had been working for months to make sure this year’s event was especially successful,” said Hovington. “Then came the coronavirus, and we had to postpone the date, and then again. Eventually I realized this was not going to happen, and we had to cancel. I was devastated.
“A few days later, and I was still worrying about how we were going to raise money for our candidates. I laid in bed, unable to sleep, and my mind wandered to those Jerry Lewis Telethons that we all used to watch. I thought, could we do something like that?” she said.
The next day, Hovington called Jack Bucchioni, a member of Delaware’s Democratic Party State Executive Committee, and owner and founder of “Blue Coast Talk,” a live-streamed local talk television show. Bucchioni said, “Sure!”
And that is how the country’s first Dem-A-Thon was born, just three weeks ago, in Georgetown, Del.
The Dem-A-Thon is a multi-day fundraising event concluding on Saturday, May 30, with a four-hour virtual show starting at 4:30 p.m. While the bulk of the funds donated will go to the Sussex County Democratic Party, a 5 percent portion of the profits is going to local Sussex County COVID-19 victims. The show will feature Democratic elected public officials, the leadership of the Sussex County Democratic Party, entertainment and an auction.
The Democratic officials who have video-recorded their appearances for the Dem-A-Thon include Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, a Sussex County native; Speaker of the Delaware House Pete Schwartzkopf; State Treasurer Colleen Davis; and State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness. Also appearing will be Gov. John Carney; U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons; and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester.
“I am hoping for a couple of extra-special guest appearances, but I can’t tell you who!” teased Hovington.
Auction items for the Dem-A-Thon include wine baskets, paintings by local artists, gift cards from Sussex businesses and all kinds of Delaware political memorabilia.
The auction started this week and will continue through the show’s opening hours. Bidding is online, and the auctions can be found by searching for “dem a thon” on Facebook. Winning bids will be announced during the show’s later timeframe.
The public is also being encouraged to contribute prior to the May 30 event by accessing its website, at www.Dem-A-Thon.com and clicking on the Donate Here button at the top of the homepage of SussexCountyDems.com. Donating early will be helpful to phonebank volunteers who will be taking calls during the show, while wearing masks and socially distancing themselves.
The website is also where people can go to watch and enjoy the Dem-A-Thon on a phone, tablet or computer, by themselves at home with their feet up, or possibly with a watch party. The phone number viewers will see on the screen, encouraging them to donate, is (302) 858-4310.
“Our theme for the Dem-A-Thon is ‘Calling all Democrats in Sussex to VOTE,’” said Hovington. “I’m hoping that by doing something unique and different, we will attract lots more people to help build and support our party. I’m very grateful to everyone who so quickly got on board with the idea and has worked really hard. The pandemic made us change and adapt. It’s been an amazing turn-around.”
For more information visit www.Dem-A-Thon.com or www.SussexCountyDems.com or email Jane Hovington at jehovahrohi@aol.com.