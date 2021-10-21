A 55-year-old Delaware woman is dead and a 40-year-old Hebron, Md., man in custody after a shooting in the Bethany Crest mobile home park in Clarksville early Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.
The woman, whose name was not being released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead in one of the mobile homes after police received a report of a shooting and responded to the home, in the 30000 block of Bethany Crest, at 4:21 a.m. the morning of Oct. 21.
Police learned a 40-year-old male had fled the mobile home in his truck.
His description and the description of the vehicle were broadcast to all Delaware police agencies and surrounding Maryland agencies. Within 10 minutes, a deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland spotted the truck driving erratically, heading west on Route 50 near Tilghman Road in Salisbury, police said.
The deputy followed the truck to a residence in Hebron, where the suspect was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and State Police, without incident, police said. The suspect was at the Wicomico County Sherriff’s Office this morning, awaiting processing.
The victim’s body is being transported to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death, police said.
The case remains active and the investigation is being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Reports can also be made on the Internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.