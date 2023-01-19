In her obituary, 3-year-old Elleigh Marie Blayne Barton is remembered as a preschooler who “loved life and all things girly.”
“She was always dancing and twirling around, and loved to put on makeup,” play at the beach and visit the park, the obituary states.
Words of comfort have poured in and been posted on the family’s Facebook pages, and donations have been made to individual GoFundMe accounts, since Elleigh, a resident of Crisfield, Md., and her 28-year-old father, Harvey Justice III of Selbyville, were killed in a single-vehicle accident in Frankford the night of Saturday, Jan. 14.
Elleigh, who had four siblings, would have celebrated her 4th birthday the next day.
“Please help if you can. My sweet beautiful baby girl. Mom-mom loves you,” Shona Hancock, Justice’s mother, wrote, with a photograph of Elleigh, wearing a denim jacket, laughing, her light brown hair falling over one shoulder. In another picture, a bearded Justice is sitting on a sofa, with little Elleigh resting her head on his shoulder as he smiles down at another baby, sucking on a pacifier, seated beside him.
“Please keep my family in your prayers. After a fatal accident I have lost both my son and granddaughter. We are asking for any help, even just a prayer to ease our suffering. I’m at a loss for words,” Hancock wrote.
“Your pain is pain for them that love you,” “My heart hurts for you and I wish I could hug you right now,” and “I am sending comforting prayers and energy,” were among the nearly 90 responses.
“Such a terrible loss. Harvey was my neighbor and helped me with odds and ends around the house,” one donor wrote.
“He was such a nice young man who was working hard to support his family. He even brought Elleigh over one day while he worked and she and I watched cartoons together. Such a sweet little girl. I will keep those close to them in my thoughts during this unimaginably tragic time.”
Mikayla Insley of Smith Island, Md., who started the GoFundMe page for Elleigh, posted a photographer of herself holding a baby dressed in bright yellow, with the words, “Happy heavenly 4th birthday, baby girl. You left us way too soon. Aunt Mikayla will love you forever.”
By Monday morning, the GoFundMe pages had been started, to help pay funeral expenses. The goal is $9,000 for Justice and $10,000 for Elleigh. As of mid-week, $11,241 had been raised for him and $6,425 for her.
Elleigh’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield, with a viewing one hour prior. A memorial service for both Justice and Elleigh is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company fire hall.