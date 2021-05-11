First State Community Action Agency recently announced the launch of the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Opportunity as Delaware continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the emergence of the pandemic, First State’s efforts addressed the 2020 Summer Youth Employment — namely by promoting virtual internships and workforce development activities to save the essence of the program and to ensure that the youth continue to receive adequate employment training.
The Youth Employment Opportunity connects Kent and Sussex County youth between the ages of 16 and 19 with paid work experience each summer and helps them prepare for future careers.
First State will offer young people 210-hour work experiences over six weeks from June 28 through Aug. 6. Youth participants will work 30 hours each week, earning $9.25 per hour. By matching them up with entry-level summer jobs at local organizations, participants benefit from a source of income and work experience, and gain skills necessary for academic and professional success, representatives said.
“This is an important moment for First State to partner with the State to show our youth the future opportunities and experiences they may have right here in our community,” said Bernice Edwards, executive director. “We appreciate the support Delaware Department of Labor and our community partners in making this program possible.”
“This employment opportunity takes on the added role of bringing back a semblance of normalcy to the lives of our young people” said FSCAA Board Member Sandi Hagans-Morris. “Providing meaningful work is important in helping them stay productive and build skills during the summer.”
Online applications will be accepted from May 10 through May 20. Slots are available for a total of 85 youth residing in Kent and Sussex counties. Youth have until the close of business on May 20 to apply on the agency’s website. To apply, go to www.firststatecaa.org and click on “Apply for Services” to receive the application link.
To participate, individuals must meet some basic requirements:
- Must be 16 to 19 years old by June 15;
- Live in Kent or Sussex County;
- Be eligible to work in the U.S.; and
- Meet the income guidelines of no more than 200 percent of the poverty level.
For more information, contact Dr. Sandi Hagans-Morris at (302) 856-7761, ext. 113, or shagans-morris@firststatecaa.org.