As summer 2023 wraps up, businesses in the resort area are beginning to take stock of a season that was punctuated by some of the usual challenges while reflecting on the ebb and flow of a seasonal economy.
As late spring swung into summer, weather challenges this year included a new one: smoke from Canadian wildfires settled along the beach areas in late May, keeping some residents and visitors indoors when they normally would have been outside enjoying warmer weather.
As for how the summer went as a whole, Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Weaver said, “It definitely depends on the industry.”
She said, for example, that while hotel occupancy rates have been “pretty standard,” room rates are down to levels seen in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaver said she sees that as “kind of a pendulum swing” that reflects national trends.
“We live in an interesting area where we don’t have a ton of hotels,” she said.
Spiro Buas, owner of the Fenwick Shores Hotel, said, “We had a slow start because we had really lousy weather in April and May. June started to normalize. July and August was pretty much normal compared to last year.”
Demand for rooms was “not quite as high, but really, really close to last year,” he said, adding that he is hopeful that a strong fall season will make up for the slow start earlier in the year — as long as there is are no big storms like the one in mid-October last year that caused cancelations of the Oceans Calling music festival and other local events.
In other sectors of the tourism-driven economy, Weaver said, “Rentals are down, which is obviously different than rooms.”
“Beach replenishment is always an impact,” and while Fenwick Island’s replenishment was completed just before the beginning of the summer, replenishment in Bethany Beach was delayed until July, causing the Town to postpone its annual fireworks show to Labor Day weekend and cutting the Town’s accessible beach area in half during the height of the summer season.
“What we keep hearing is that it was just kind of a weird summer,” Weaver said. “Sometimes it was super-busy, and the next time it was kind of quiet.” In general, she said, the post-pandemic crowds seen at resorts last year were not as large.
Particularly early in the summer, because of the weather and smoke issues, economic indicators “swung back down to like 2017 numbers,” Weaver said. “It was just that much of a pendulum swing.”
“It just depends on the industry,” Weaver said. “It’s not like [tourists] are not here,” she said. “And I think traffic has told that story.”
She acknowledged that crowded roads were a big topic among visitors and residents alike this summer.
“Grocery stores have done well, liquor stores have done well, but there’s just been a switch. Our restaurants haven’t been as consistent or booming as they were. Some of that has to do with personnel, and some of it has to do with the climate and how people are spending.”
“The biggest thing — right now, all I’m hearing is ‘We have no staff,’” Weaver said, with businesses struggling to keep staffing levels sufficient to meet their needs in the early fall months, largely because students are back in school.
“Every day is a juggle,” she said. “You’re seeing everybody change their hours back, limiting hours, limiting days, working with what they’ve got.”
Traffic, Weaver said, is a topic that comes up often in her office, both from visitors and business owners.
“There are no hidden roads anymore,” she said.
Particularly during the weekly rental change-over hours on the weekend, traffic backups are a fact of life, she added.
“You get on Central Avenue on a Saturday, and you’re backed up almost to Cedar trying to get to Route 26,” Weaver said. “There’s just backups. You have to be patient and plan. If you do something impromptu, you’re probably not going to get anywhere quick.
“But that is the nature of a Saturday in a resort town,” Weaver said. Folks need to remember that “it’s a massive boost to our economy,” she said of summer crowds. “But it’s a battle for people who are trying to get to work,” she acknowledged “to get to the turnovers and do the cleaning … it’s everybody at once, trying to make it happen.”
“We had backups, like a quarter of a mile, trying to get into the state park this year,” Weaver said. “Those are things that we need to think about and start finding some solutions for. If we don’t have beach access and we have long lines to get into the park … to enjoy the things that we’re selling, these are obviously things that we are going to have to start mitigating, and supporting the mitigation of these things, because we are a tourism economy,” she said.
At the Chamber, which is located alongside Fenwick Island State Park, “We get a front-row seat, with our parking lot being blocked by people trying to get in” to the park, Weaver said. Regardless of the day of the week, she said, “If it’s a beautiful beach day, we’re going to have a backup.”
Those are important details, she said, “because if it’s day-trippers or people spending their one week, we want them to choose us.”
The new reservation system the state parks introduced this year, requiring reservations to drive on the beach during weekends and holidays, caused some heartburn for those wanting to utilize the drive-on beaches, she said.
“There are always going to be learning curves with new systems,” she said. “It’s not a mystery that many of the State websites are just a little bit clunky and antiquated,” and the Chamber shares the comments it hears from the public with state park officials.
“They received a ton of feedback about selling out of the plates” last year, she said, when the State limited drive-on beach access those who purchased seasonal passes on a first-come, first-served basis, which went very quickly. "So they started the reservation system to attempt to address those concerns, and obviously there are still some tweaks to work out there.”
“It’s hard to please people when there’s a surge, and when there’s access issues, and when there’s volume,” Weaver said.
“When you’re looking at what these parks bring to our community,” she said, “it’s important to get behind the funding of the infrastructure and the improvements of these systems,” because the three beach parks in Sussex County fund the remainder of the state park system.
A perennial concern for businesses in the area, Weaver said, is the need for more affordable housing for the workforce.
“It’s a massive, massive issue, whether it’s for our kids who were born and raised here and want to live here and work here, or our exchange visitors who come to work here … it’s an issue. It’s an issue for early childhood education and teachers, and first-responders, and retail and grocery stores, and manufacturing.
“We keep having this conversation about what a healthy community looks like,” Weaver said, “and we have to take into consideration what our workforce can afford.”
“It’s not just our workforce, it’s our aging population, it’s people who are trying to downsize. It’s our hospitals. You talk about people complaining about not being able to get in to see a doctor,” she said, “but the next thing is ‘Where are these people going to live?’”
Child care, affordable housing and public transportation — or the lack thereof — are the three main topics of conversation when it comes to workforce issues, Weaver said.
“You can’t separate those three.”
Workers need to be able to get to their jobs “without driving for 50 minutes, and then having to park, public transportation east-west — these are the crux of all of it. You can’t attract workforce when you don’t have these key pieces.”
“These are all things that were just exacerbated by the pandemic,” Weaver said. “We had all these problems” before March 2020.”
Scott Mumford, whose family has owned Warren’s Station Restaurant in Fenwick Island for more than 60 years, agreed.
“I feel like the infrastructure of our area has been neglected so much that we still have the same problems, day in and day out,” Mumford said.
Regardless, he said, “We are blessed to have loyal patrons, and our local kids are fantastic.
“It’s challenging,” Mumford said. “Having a small business has always been a challenge. But for the most part, we’ve fared pretty good.”