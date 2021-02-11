Attorneys representing the Bayside Community Association and home owners in the housing development who wish to have the majority of seats on the governing board, are continuing negotiations in the wake of two lawsuits.
One was filed by the home owners who want to make future decisions about how the Selbyville-area development is operated and the other by home owner David H. Williams. He filed the suit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery against Bayside developer Carl M. Freeman Communities LLC.
Williams is seeking “millions of dollars from the Freeman affiliate over the failure to disclose to the buyers of homes at Bayside, that the Freeman Affiliate had no intention of turning the community homeowners’ association, the Bayside Community Association, Inc., over to the control of the homeowners when the community reached 75 percent of the homes sold in the community as required by law,” according to a news release sent to the Coastal Point.
The lawsuit filed by home owners is asking for a declaratory judgment that Freeman is violating the Delaware Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act, commonly called DUCIOA, and “an order directing appointees to call and hold a meeting for the purpose of electing home owners to a majority of the board seats.”
Attorney’s fees and costs of bringing the litigation are also requested in the suit.
Bayside home owner Greg Merrill told the Coastal Point that last spring there were plans for the orderly transition from a developer-controlled Board of Directors to a panel that gives home owners a majority of the seats.
During the course of the transition, home owners, working toward that goal, talked to others with experience in such transitions, and it was decided they would hire attorney Robert J. Valihura of Morton, Valihura & Zerbato in Greenville, Del.
A request for a comment from Valihura, sent by e-mail, was answered by Valihura’a office manager, who stated he declined to comment, “as the matter must be litigated in the court, and not the public forum, and is not, for this particular matter and court, appropriate for Mr. Valihura or his client to comment beyond the filings in the court.”
Merrill said Valihura informed home owners the transition should take place after 75 percent of units or approved sites had been sold at Bayside. Merrill said about 83 percent have been sold. The Bayside charter, though, stated the percentage needed would be 90, “but that was later in the process,” Merrill said.
Home owners wrote to the Board of Directors, cited DUCOIA and asked that the transition begin.
“We tried to have conversations with the developer, but the developer rejected that request,” Merrill said. A social media campaign followed “to educate the community” and was met with a request from an attorney for the developer, who said discussions would start if the social media campaign ended, Merrill said. The campaign, therefore, ended.
“Our attorney was talking to their attorney. Their attorney was no longer responding. We asked our attorney to talk to a new attorney. We felt we weren’t being taken seriously or we were being ignored. At that point, a group of concerned home owners formed an unincorporated, non-profit association to inform the community and support any legal efforts, known as Bayside Transition Support Association,” Merrill said.
Several months lapsed from the time first request was made to comply with DACOIA, and home owners filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16, 2020.
On Monday, Feb. 1, in response to a request by the Coastal Point for a comment from Carl M. Freeman Companies President and CEO Michelle Freeman, Jeff Evans, director of marketing for Carl M. Freeman Companies, e-mailed a response from Freeman:
“We will vigorously defend ourselves against these legally and factually baseless lawsuits, which we believe portray the Carl M. Freeman Companies in an unfair and inaccurate light. We take enormous pride in the quality of how we have developed Bayside, how we operate its amenities in a world-class manner and how our vision to be the premier development in Sussex County and the entire Delmarva has become a reality.”
Freeman also established a site for people with questions about the transition at https://www.baysidetransition.com/.
Carl M. Freeman Companies are represented by Mark F. Dunkle, Esq., a partner in the Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firm. He did not comment.
Merrill said home owners will continue to pursue the matter, which he said is important because the community association continues to make decisions about how home owners’ money will be used. All of the money that funds the association comes from dues home owners pay, Merrill said.
“The board has been making decisions we believe are not in the best interest of home owners,” he added. “For example, there is a question about capital reserve funding. Is it appropriate for the future? The home owners would like to have control of that,” he said.
There are currently about 1,200 homes in Bayside, and more are being built, he said, “giving us more reason why home owners want to have inventory control.”
“Home owners in Bayside are capable of making informed, intelligent decisions and having control of the board that will strengthen our positions as we negotiate with the developer as Freeman prepares to depart over the next few years.
“We don’t want the developer making decisions. … We don’t want the developers to saddle the home owners with unnecessary and unfair costs in the future. We want to be part of those discussions. The problem we have is not with the homeowners’ association. It is against the developer. What they have appeared to be trying to do is to make the homeowners’ association a part of this. That is not the case,” he said.