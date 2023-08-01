Three Delaware students from schools across the state were recognized with Young Environmentalists of the Year Awards. A program of DNREC, the awards were presented by Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin to the students, ages 10 to 17, in front of a crowd of fairgoers at the Delaware State Fair last week. The leaders also presented trophies to the top anglers of the 2023 Youth Fishing Tournament.
“Every year, I look forward to meeting our Young Environmentalist award honorees. These amazing young people are truly today’s environmental leaders, showing the way to a better future for Delaware and for our planet. This year, we are recognizing students who are leading efforts in protecting marine habitat, recycling, and reducing plastics use,” said Garvin. “In addition, the top three young anglers from our annual Youth Fishing Tournament have discovered the joy of catching a fish — and experienced the meaningful conservation act of releasing their catch.”
The three 2023 Young Environmentalists of the Year recognized were:
• Elementary School — Spencer Tuxward, 10, of Wyoming, 4th grade, W. Reily Brown Elementary School, Dover. “As an active member of his school’s Eco-Team, Spencer is a role model for his fellow students, and is involved in recycling, feeding birds, growing vegetables in the school garden and promoting good stewardship of the school and grounds. Described as a ‘self-made environmentalist,’ he also creates video presentations that reflect his love of nature. Spencer is especially interested in marine life, volunteering to rescue sea turtles and making and sharing videos about his work.”
• Special Recognition — Chris Runde, 17, of Milton,12th grade, Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes. “On his own initiative, to help his community learn more about recycling, Chris looked into options for recycling cell phones and other rechargeable devices with lithium-ion batteries. He found Redwood Materials, a company that produces anode and cathode components from recycled batteries, and they sent Chris the materials to host a recycling initiative he launched on April 22, Earth Day 2023. In one day, he collected more than 300 pounds of old batteries and rechargeable devices and plans to do more community collections.”
• High School — Iveena Mukherjee, 16, of Wilmington, 12th grade, Charter School of Wilmington. “Going into her senior year, Iveena is known for her ‘unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, advocacy and activism,’ and has been recognized nationally and internationally, including honorable mention for the President’s Environmental Youth Award and a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Volunteer Award. Described as ‘a leading voice in youth activism,’ the young scientist is actively seeking solutions to mitigate climate impacts, such as exploring the potential of biochar and epoxy resin to reduce plastic use, as well as leading a team that earned funding to continue a project studying RECON, a sustainable building material for carbon sequestration. Iveena has also been an integral part in her school’s Science Olympiad team, as well as creating five workshops for Delaware’s annual Youth Environmental Summit (YES!).”
Now in its 30th year, DNREC’s Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards program recognizes Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance natural resources by initiating an innovative project, practicing environmental stewardship, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics. More information about the program can be found at de.gov/youngenvironmentalists.
The 2023 Youth Fishing Tournament winners who were presented their trophies were:
• Statewide and Sussex County winner Brody Spencer, 11, of Dagsboro, who took top honors by catching 8.52 pounds of fish in Ingrams Pond.
• Kent County winner Bristol Brown, 10, of Lewes, who came in second place statewide, catching 6.87 pounds of fish at Akridge Scout Reservation Pond, including the largest fish of the tournament, a 5.6-pound largemouth bass.
• New Castle County winner Michael Hopkins, 8, of New Castle, who took third place statewide, catching 3.47 pounds of fish at Lums Pond.
Established by the DNREC and sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the tournament introduces youth to the sport of fishing and teaches the catch-and-release approach to conservation. The 37th annual Youth Fishing Tournament was held June 3 at three locations, one in each county: Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County. More information about the annual tournament is available at de.gov/yft.