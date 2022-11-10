Delawareans can learn more about two key strategies — electric vehicle infrastructure and clean car regulations — the State is pursuing to reduce transportation-related emissions at virtual public meetings between Nov. 14 and 17, to be held jointly by DNREC and the Delaware Department of Transportation (deldot).
Transportation is a leading cause of smog forming air pollutants in Delaware, including nitrogen oxides. It is also the leading contributor of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, which cause climate change, officials said. Delaware’s Climate Action Plan outlines several strategies the state can use to reduce those emissions, including adoption of Advanced Clean Cars vehicle requirements, transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and ensuring the state has the infrastructure in place to handle the growth in numbers of electric vehicles on the road.
“Delaware is preparing for a transition to a clean transportation future,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “More choices from manufacturers, longer range and affordability are making it easier for consumers to switch to cleaner vehicles, including electric vehicles. DelDOT and DNREC are moving forward together with parallel efforts to assure a smooth transition.”
Those parallel efforts include developing an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan for the state and adopting California’s Advanced Clean Cars II Program.
Delaware’s Electric Vehicle
Infrastructure Plan
Information on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan will be presented at two one-hour-long sessions on Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. The sessions are the same as those held by the two state agencies on Oct. 24, repeated this month as an opportunity for anyone who missed the previous sessions.
Topics to be covered are the plan’s purpose, current electric vehicle infrastructure and how future EV infrastructure locations could be prioritized. Participants also can have their questions about EV infrastructure answered by state experts and provide feedback for the next phase of the planning process.
Visit DelDOT’s website at https://deldot.gov/Programs/NEVI/index.shtml to learn more about the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, explore information in the virtual meeting room, or to get meeting login information.
Adoption of California’s
Advanced Clean Cars II Program
DNREC’s Division of Air Quality will also host a virtual workshop on amending 7 DE Admin. Code 1140 to update the adoption of California’s Advanced Clean Car II low-emission vehicle and greenhouse gas standards and add requirements for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for model year 2027 and beyond. In March, Gov. John Carney directed DNREC to begin the process for adoption of the Advanced Clean Car II amendments, which include the ZEV standards. The workshop will be held on:
•Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. (Register at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/public-workshop-draft-amendments-to-the-low-emission-vehicle-program/.)
•Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. (Register at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/public-workshop-draft-amendments-to-the-low-emission-vehicle-program-2/.)
•Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. (Register at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/public-workshop-draft-amendments-to-the-low-emission-vehicle-program-3/.)
For more information about the adoption of California’s Advanced Clean Car II regulations, visit DNREC’s Division of Air Quality webpage at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/air/permitting/under-development/.