The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), in partnership with Sussex County, has invited all interested parties to a public workshop to introduce the Coastal Corridors Transportation Study.
“The study team has conducted preliminary listening sessions and wants to hear from you,” officials said. “The workshop will cover areas such as mobility, safety and residents’ quality of life in and around these corridors.”
Virtual workshop materials will be available online at CoastalCorridors.deldot.gov.
Interested persons are being encouraged to attend the virtual workshops focused on their respective location but may attend any of the workshops. Each workshop will begin promptly at the start time and will contain the same presentation. Comments will be received during the workshop and can be submitted online, can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, Coastal Corridors Study, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or sent via email to:CoastalCorridors@delaware.gov.
Workshops are set for:
- Ellendale on Monday, March 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.;
- Greenwood on Tuesday, March 9, 4-5 p.m.;
- Bridgeville on Tuesday, March 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.;
- Milton on Wednesday, March 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and
- Georgetown on Thursday, March 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The full public notice is online at https://deldot.gov/About/publicevents/workshops/index.shtml?dc=workshop&id=14675.