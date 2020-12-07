As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, people are being reminded of the hazards winter brings. Every year, winter weather conditions, such as snow and freezing temperatures, cause deaths, injuries, illnesses and property damage in Delaware.
Last year’s mild winter is not an indicator of what’s to come this year, state emergency officials said, adding that now is the time to brush up on some winter weather terminologies and start preparing. Being prepared can help save lives, prevent injury, and save money. To encourage everyone to prepare for the impacts of winter, Dec. 7-11 is Winter Weather Awareness Week.
For Winter Weather Awareness Week, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and PrepareDE are partnering with the National Weather Service-Mount Holly, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and the University of Delaware Center for Environmental Monitoring & Analysis (CEMA). During Winter Weather Awareness Week, participating agencies will provide information via social media, explaining the risks associated with various types of winter hazards (snow, ice, extreme cold, etc.) and provide tips on how to prepare for these extreme conditions. They will also be sharing fun facts about past weather events in Delaware.
“During Winter Awareness Week, we encourage all Delawareans to become familiar with common risks during the winter months,” officials said. “Be prepared for snow and icy conditions that could impact travel on roadways, make sure you have emergency kits in your vehicle and at home, and ensure your home and vehicle are prepared for the extreme cold temperatures the state often experiences. Be prepared to bring your pets/animals inside in the event of a winter storm and freezing temperatures.
While Delaware did not experience any significant snow or ice impacts this past winter season, DelDOT reminded motorists to slow down and adapt their driving to the road conditions, give our plows plenty of space on the roads, and take the time to remove snow and ice from their vehicles before traveling. The free DelDOT mobile app also provides access to more than 100 cameras statewide to view current road conditions before traveling.
“DelDOT has already begun preparations and will be ready to respond to any winter weather event. We encourage all motorists to take the time during Winter Awareness Week to assess the condition of their vehicles and be prepared for whatever this upcoming winter may bring,” offered Acting Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise and people moving indoors due to the colder temperatures, officials urged them to continue to practice COVID-19 precautions: wear a mask, avoid large indoor gatherings, self-quarantine and get tested if they have any symptoms or have come in contact with a someone who has COVID-19, and wash hands often.
To stay informed this winter, people can utilize a number of resources:
• National Weather Service-Mount Holly for weather conditions and will issues winter storm warnings, at https://www.weather.gov/phi/, https://www.facebook.com/NWSMountHolly and Twitter @NWS_MountHolly.
• DelDOT to check road conditions before travel, at http://deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/#advisories, radio at FM 98.5 in New Castle County or 1380 AM statewide, https://www.facebook.com/delawaredot and Twitter @DelawareDOT.
• DEMA, at www.DEMA.delaware.gov, https://www.facebook.com/DelawareEMA and Twitter @DelawareEMA.
• PrepareDE for tips on how to be prepared this winter for and all hazards in Delaware, at www.prepareDE.org, https://www.facebook.com/PrepareDE, Twitter @PrepareDE.
• Center for Environmental Monitoring & Analysis (CEMA) at https://www.facebook.com/UDCEMA and Twitter @UDCEMA.