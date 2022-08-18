The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, representing businesses in Delaware coastal towns including Bethany Beach, will host a public information seminar on offshore wind energy on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8 a.m. at the South Coastal Library in Bethany, that will include representatives of U.S. Wind and Ørsted, the two companies developing offshore wind farms off the area’s coast.
Meanwhile, new federal legislation and a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce economic development fund will bring needed workforce training to those interested in landing local clean-energy jobs in the wind industry.
The two offshore wind developers will be building projects off the Delaware and Maryland coasts, including onshoring cables near Bethany Beach. The Chamber has invited representatives from U.S. Wind and Ørsted to provide details on the development of the two projects, updates on where they are in the development process, and the impact the projects will have in coastal communities for years to come. The cost of the presentation, including breakfast, is $10.
Ørsted, the U.S. leader in offshore wind and developer of Skipjack Wind in Maryland, last week commended the U.S. Department of Commerce and State of Maryland for a $22.9 million federal investment in the state’s offshore wind workforce training. Danish company Ørsted pledged to work closely with state leaders to prepare Delaware and Maryland residents for its offshore wind workforce.
The State of Maryland, through the Maryland Department of Labor, will utilize Commerce funds to create Maryland Works for Wind, a regional consortium to establish the state as a key hub for offshore wind training, equipment fabrication and employment.
In early July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on crew mandates, requiring wind-farm labor to be drawn from the U.S. workforce. The measure, folded into a defense spending authorization bill, would impose new nationality requirements for crew members working on offshore energy projects, from oil rigs to wind installations. Crews would have to be citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. or be from the same country under which their vessel is flagged.
Ørsted will invest nearly $735 million in Maryland and create thousands of local jobs during the Skipjack wind farm’s development and operation. Brady Walker, head of government relations for Ørsted, confirmed last week the nearly $750 million figure for the investment at a recent event in Baltimore, where steel production for wind turbines will be based. He promised to work with leadership in both states to ensure domestic job training, which means some of the Ørsted European workforce may be called upon to train Delaware and Maryland workers.
As part of the effort, Ørsted is committing $10 million to STEM education and workforce development programs.
The programs will convene Maryland colleges, universities, community colleges, school systems, registered apprenticeship programs, pre-apprenticeship programs and community organizations to ensure the industry’s immense opportunities are available equitably and sustainably.
“Ørsted is proud to be making significant commitments to develop supply chain, manufacturing, and operations capabilities across Maryland as we develop Skipjack Wind,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. ”The Maryland Works for Wind initiative positions the state to build a pipeline of skilled talent to support Skipjack Wind’s development and other projects in the U.S. and globally. Ørsted is excited to work with the Maryland Department of Labor and its partners to ensure all Marylanders have access to the skills needed to secure good-paying jobs in offshore wind.”
Building on Ørsted’s landmark agreement with the North American Building Trades Union and the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building & Construction Trades Council, Ørsted has committed to working in partnership with organized labor to build Skipjack Wind’s onshore and offshore construction and ensure those who are building the clean-energy infrastructure are paid decent wages and working in a safe environment, said the company.
These workers will have a voice on the job. Ørsted’s labor agreements have set the bar for working conditions and equity in the offshore wind industry and will inject new dollars in middle-class wages into the American economy, noted Walker. The funds and contracts will create apprenticeship and career opportunities for communities most impacted by environmental injustice, and aim to ensure projects will be built with the safest and best-trained workers in the U.S.
Ørsted is also partnering with Tradepoint Atlantic at Sparrow’s Point in Maryland to build Maryland’s first offshore-wind staging center. Ørsted invested $13.2 million in port infrastructure upgrades for handling offshore wind components, such as nacelles, blades and towers, and will develop 50 additional acres. Ørsted will also enable the development of subsea array cable and turbine tower manufacturing facilities to serve offshore wind projects in the U.S. and globally, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in local investment and creating hundreds of local jobs.
Skipjack Wind is a 966-megawatt offshore wind project under development off the Maryland-Delaware coast. The project is expected to create nearly 1,400 jobs in the Delmarva region, power approximately 300,000 homes with clean energy, and enable more than $500 million in economic investment.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works, received the American Clean Power Association’s Clean Power Champion Award at University of Delaware’s (UD) campus in Lewes. He has been a strong proponent of offshore wind-energy production and future jobs in Delaware.