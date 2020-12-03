Delawareans who use or own private wells can get free test kits for one more month, thanks to a program by Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP). Based in Frankford, the group won grant money to help homeowners test their tap water, to ensure healthy well water.
“It’s recommended that you have your water tested every year, for at least nitrates and bacteria,” said Jean Holloway, SERCAP’s Delaware and Eastern Maryland state manager.
“People are under the mistaken impression that if water tastes good there’s nothing wrong with it,” Holloway said. “Nothing could be further from the truth because there are a lot of things in water that will really hurt you that you can’t taste, and nitrates is one of them.”
This may be the convenient time to get tests. Typically, these tests cost $4 for both chemical and bacteriological kits ($2 each), from the Division of Public Health, under Delaware Health and Social Services.
Because of SERCAP’s state grant money and COVID-19, individuals can receive the kits by mail (rather than the typical in-person pickup). After taking their own water sample, people who are homebound can also ask about having SERCAP staff pick up the completed test. Water samples must be collected precisely and returned to any of these locations:
- Adams State Service Center, Georgetown
- Thomas Collins Building-Suite 5, Dover
- Delaware Public Health Laboratory, Smyrna
- University Office Plaza-Chopin Building-Suite 105, Newark.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to take advantage now, as SERCAP’s grant will revert back to the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund after Dec. 31. Delawareans can also always purchase the $2 tests from the state.
“We do training and technical assistance,” said Holloway. People can also call the office for guidance on collecting the actual sample or additional information if the state results show concerns with the well. “We’re just trying to help with whatever they need, rather than go in” and physically fix the water system.
SERCAP offers services to communities covering water, wastewater, solid waste and sustainability issues. They regularly assist community groups with water systems, with in-person training and virtual online workshops (which are increasingly popular as the public socially distances during the COVID-19 pandemic).
“This is a special place we live in, we have an obligation to keep it safe and clean and protect it and look out for one another,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who visited SERCAP on Nov. 24, just after celebrating the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “Environmental justice, it’s the golden rule … it actually underlies the foundation on which our laws are created,” to keep air and water clean.
Besides testing every six to 12 months, private well owners should also test if there is a change in color, taste, odor or clarity; a baby or pregnant woman are consuming water; if neighbors find a dangerous contaminant in their water; or after any repairs to the well or plumbing system.
Wells also benefit from annual inspections, to find any mechanical problems.
For details or to request a kit, telephone (302) 387-1619. SERCAP is also online at www.sercap.org/Delaware. The state website is www.dhss.delaware.gov/dph/lab/privdw.html.