A water-quality advisory has been issued for Tower Road—Ocean Beach following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard, officials announced on Aug. 24.
They noted that the bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources and that increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals) can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters.
The advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits, they added.