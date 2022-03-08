The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will be closing its waiting list for the Public Housing, Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) and Housing Choice Voucher Programs as of Friday, March 18.
Applications will be accepted up to the close of business (4:30 p.m.) on Friday, March 18. Any applications received either by email, fax or regular mail after that time will be returned. The DSHA online application process will also be suspended as of that time.
Applications already on the DSHA Waiting List will continue to be processed. Applicants are being encouraged to remember to report any change in address, income or family composition, in writing. Changes can be sent to: Delaware State Housing Authority, Waiting List Office, 1289 W. Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904.
As a Public Housing Authority, DSHA receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to own and operate public housing in Kent and Sussex counties. Currently, DSHA has more than a sufficient number of applications to fill vacancies in the programs for the near future, and the current wait time is more than three years.