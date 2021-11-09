Next year is a big election year in Delaware, but it could also be a historic one: next year might be the year that casting a ballot by mail becomes a permanent reality for voters in the state. That’s what voting-rights advocates are gearing up to fight for when the 151st General Assembly returns to session in January.
In a virtual event this week, hosted by the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition, advocates and lawmakers discussed the possibility of voting by mail in 2022. The event featured Department of Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence, state Sens. Marie Pinkney and Kyle Evans Gay, state Reps. Sherry Dorsey Walker and David Bentz, and remarks by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Those elected officials were joined by Claire Snyder-Hall of Common Cause Delaware and Evelyn Brady of Network Delaware.
The advocates said that voting by mail is a safe and secure method of voting that all Delawareans should have the choice to use, whether they are absent for a constitutionally authorized reason or just because they prefer to cast their ballot from the comfort of their own home. Ballots are delivered securely through USPS, and Delaware’s tracking system ensures accuracy between all methods of voting, they noted.
Snyder-Hall, executive director of Common Cause Delaware, said, “Delaware has a sophisticated electronic system that tracks ballots across all methods of voting and safeguards our democracy by making sure only one ballot is counted per registered voter. There has been a lot of inflammatory rhetoric at the national level, but Delawareans can have confidence in our state’s system. It is structured with redundancies and fail-safes to prevent problems, detect any issues, and protect the election results.”
During last year’s legislative session, the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition fought for the General Assembly to pass House Bill 75, the state constitutional amendment that would allow no-excuse absentee voting. During the event, state Rep. David Bentz, the primary sponsor of HB 75, talked about the importance of renewing that fight, in addition to seeking permanent vote-by-mail legislation.
“We, as a state government, should be making it as easy and convenient as possible for our constituents and the residents of our state to vote,” said Bentz. “Allowing for no-excuse absentee voting gives Delawareans the ability to plan for the unexpected. We’ve had an absentee voting system in this state for a long time. We know it is safe, we know it is secure, we know it is reliable, and this would simply expand access to that system of voting for many more Delawareans.”
Advocates and lawmakers said they plan to pursue permanent vote-by-mail legislation, regardless of whether HB 75 passes, citing the constitution’s directive that the General Assembly is empowered to “prescribe the means, methods and instruments of voting.”
Brady noted that without a permanent vote-by-mail option, thousands of Delawareans won’t be able to vote the way they did just one year ago, in the 2020 elections.
“The vast majority of the more than 130,000 Delawareans who voted by mail in 2020 won’t be eligible to vote by mail in 2022, unless we pass a permanent vote-by-mail bill and join 34 other states in expanding access to the ballot.”
State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay said the legislature owes it to voters to bring permanent vote-by-mail to Delaware.
“Democracy works best when we make it as easy as possible for people to participate in the electoral process,” said Gay. “During the pandemic, voters saw how convenient, simple, safe and secure vote-by-mail can be. I look forward to working with legal experts and our Department of Elections to ensure that Delaware voters have access to the same vote by mail options in future elections that they did in 2020.”
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition is Delaware’s first statewide coalition of voting-rights organizations and advocates who are working to encourage voters and policy makers to consider reforms that they said will improve access to voting. The group aims to empower communities, especially communities of color, people who speak English as a second language, people involved in the legal system and young people, to identify and remedy barriers to the ballot box.
A recording of the event can be found online on YouTube.