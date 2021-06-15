Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) will hold a virtual public hearing workshop via Zoom to provide input and comments on proposed changes to DART Statewide Bus Services to become effective Sept. 12. The virtual hearing is set for Tuesday, June 22, from 4 to 6 p.m
The Zoom link to the virtual workshop, proposal summary, schedules and maps are available at DartFirstState.com.
The virtual workshop will begin with a presentation of the proposed service changes, followed by a question-and-answer period (approximately 30 minutes). The remainder of the workshop will be followed by public testimony for those wishing to provide public comments. All content for the virtual public hearing workshop will be recorded and posted to DartFirstState.com; public testimony will be transcribed by a hearing reporter. Closed Captioning is available through Zoom. If an accommodation such as a language translator is needed, call (302) 760-2827, one week in advance.
A summary of proposed service changes, maps and specific schedules are available for review online at DartFirstState.com, at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices in Wilmington and Dover, and at the Lewes Transit Center.
Attendees may also provide comments via email, online comment form, calling 1-800-652-DART (3278), option 2, or by mail sent to: DART Public Hearing, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington, DE 19805-4440 or online at DartFirstState.com/publichearing by June 25.