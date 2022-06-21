The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced this week that motorists can expect delays and increased pedestrian activity on Saturday, June 25, on Route 1 northbound/southbound in Dewey Beach for the 25th Annual Running of the Bull. The festival will begin at The Starboard, 2009 Coastal Highway.
Route 1 northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped briefly at 1 p.m., as runners leave The Starboard. When the runners return, officials will hold them and have them cross with the pedestrian signal to help minimize further traffic disruption.
For additional information on this event, visit https://therunningofthebull.com/. For more information on traffic issues, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.