DelDOT officials announced this week the closure of Townsends Road between Armory Road and Vines Creek Road, starting on Monday, Dec. 12, and running through Monday, Jan. 2. Work will performed by Zach Excavating, and consists of the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.
Motorists on Vines Creek Road (Route 26) east or westbound who will be using Townsends Road southbound will be detoured to Armory Road and back to Townsend Road. Motorists traveling north on Townsends Road will be detoured to Armory Road to Vines Creek Road back to Townsends Road.
For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC-1380 AM, visit deldot.gov or download the DelDOT app.