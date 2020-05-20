Temporarily closed on March 17, in response to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Delaware’s three toll plazas will resume cash collection at the I-95, Biddles and Dover Toll Plazas on Thursday, May 21, at noon, officials announced on Wednesday.
Those drivers operating vehicles without a valid E-ZPass transponder mounted must again use the cash lanes to pay their tolls.
In addition to the toll cash lanes reopening, all Delaware toll plazas will also reopen for walk-in services.
“We continue to take every precaution to safeguard our employees and customers by following the guidelines set forth by the Delaware Public Health State of Emergency Declaration,” officials said. (The guidelines are available online at https://governor.delaware.gov/health-soe/.)
More than 70 percent of vehicles passing through Delaware’s toll plazas utilize E-ZPass. For information on creating an E-ZPass account, visit https://www.ezpassde.com/.