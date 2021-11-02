The Division of Public Health (DPH) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that an 87-year-old Kent County woman has become infected with West Nile virus (WNV), making it the state’s third case of human WNV in 2021. The woman indicated no travel history that could have led to transmission, meaning she contracted WNV in Delaware. (To protect the patient’s privacy, DPH will not provide additional information on this case.)
WNV is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. WNV is transmitted by mosquitoes, generally in summer and fall, with a peak period for disease transmissions from mid-August to mid-October. Nearly 80 percent of people infected with WNV will not become ill. While only a little less than 20 percent of those infected with the virus will develop West Nile fever with mild symptoms (fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back and swollen lymph glands), 1 in 150 people infected will develop severe infection (West Nile encephalitis or meningitis).
Symptoms of severe WNV infection include headache, high fever, stiff neck, and/or tremors and muscle weakness. The elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk. Anyone who experiences any of these severe symptoms should seek medical help immediately. Symptoms may progress to stupor, disorientation, coma, convulsions, paralysis and possibly death.
The mosquitoes that cause WNV bite primarily from dusk (evening) to dawn (morning). However, other mosquitoes that cause diseases such as chikungunya, dengue fever and Zika can bite during the day. It is important to protect oneself by wearing insect repellent whenever going outdoors. It’s also recommended to wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants to protect limbs from insect bites.
In addition to the three human WNV cases, there has been one confirmed case of WNV in a Kent County horse. West Nile Virus and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) are diseases transmitted to horses via the bites of mosquitoes. Humans can also be infected with WNV and EEE, but transmission requires a mosquito bite, and the virus cannot be directly transmitted between horses, or between horses and people.
Signs of infection in horses include fever (although not always with WNV), anorexia, head pressing, depression or personality change, wobbling or staggering, weakness, blindness, convulsions, muscle spasms in the head and neck, or hind-limb weakness. If owners notice any of these signs in their horses, they should contact their veterinarian immediately.
Horse owners can take several additional steps in the barn and around the farm to help protect horses from mosquito bites. Horses should be kept inside during dawn and dusk, which are peak hours for mosquito activity. Topical insect repellents labeled for use on horses may be applied. The wind generated by fans installed in horse stalls can also help deter mosquitoes. Old tires and containers should be disposed of, and standing water eliminated. Water troughs or buckets should be emptied, cleaned, and refilled every two to three days if possible to remove any mosquito eggs or larvae.
EEE detected in sentinel chickens for first time in 2021
In addition to the three confirmed human cases of WNV, last week, EEE was detected in Delaware for the first time in 2021, at a sentinel chicken station in southwestern Sussex County sampled Oct. 11 by DNREC to monitor for certain mosquito-transmitted diseases.
Around the state, 20 sentinel chicken stations are sampled weekly throughout the state each summer and fall to help track EEE and WNV, the primary mosquito-transmitted diseases that are human health threats in Delaware. Mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel chickens are unrelated to Delaware’s poultry industry.
The first EEE finding in Delaware adds to an active year for WNV, which has been detected in 18 of DNREC’s 20 sentinel chicken stations, involving a total of 74 WNV-positive chickens from late July to date. In addition to the three human cases, one WNV-equine case has been reported by the Delaware Department of Agriculture. No EEE cases have been reported in humans or horses to date in 2021.
While EEE is rarer than WNV, both EEE and WNV can adversely affect people and horses. Early symptoms of contracting EEE or WNV can be similar, but EEE often becomes more pronounced and debilitating, manifested by meningitis or encephalitis typically resulting in hospitalizations. EEE has a higher human mortality rate — more than 30 percent — with infants, children and the elderly most vulnerable, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
Symptoms of EEE usually start from four to 10 days after being bitten by a mosquito infected with EEE. Early EEE symptoms can include headache, high fever, stiff neck, tremors or muscle weakness, with more severe cases progressing to stupor, disorientation, coma, convulsions, paralysis and possibly death. There are no human vaccines for EEE or WNV.
About 80 percent of people infected with WNV do not show symptoms. About 20 percent of those infected with WNV develop mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back and swollen lymph glands. About 1 in 150 people infected with WNV might develop severe infection indicted by high fever, disorientation, tremors or convulsions, encephalitis or meningitis, all possibly leading to hospitalization and very rarely death. Survivors of severe cases of WNV can have long-lasting medical complications, including lingering paralysis.
Officials offered a number of mosquito bite prevention tips:
- Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for reapplication times.
- If using sunscreen, apply it first and insect repellent second.
- Adults applying insect repellent to children should spray insect repellent onto their hands and then apply it to the child’s face. Do not apply insect repellent onto a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, or on cut or irritated skin.
- Do not use insect repellent on babies younger than 2 months of age.
- When outside, wear shoes, light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants. Dress children in clothing that covers their arms and legs. Mosquito netting can protect one’s face and neck, and infants in carriages, strollers and playpens.
- Use permethrin (an insecticide) to treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks and tents), but do not apply to skin.
- Prevent mosquitoes from entering the house by using screens and keeping windows and doorways tightly sealed.
Delawareans are being reminded that the possibility of contracting mosquito-transmitted diseases, including WNV and EEE, will continue until colder weather sets in, which this year could be as late as mid-November. Until that time, in response to findings of WNV or EEE in humans or horses by the Division of Public Health and Delaware Department of Agriculture, respectively, DNREC’s Mosquito Control section typically increases its mosquito population surveillance efforts in the vicinity of the virus findings, and then, depending on types and numbers of mosquitoes encountered, takes appropriate mosquito control measures as warranted. To report suspected cases of human WNV, call the DPH Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 1-888-295-5156.
Horse owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if they suspect their horse may be showing signs of WNV or EEE. Symptoms of EEE in horses include fever (102.5-104.5°F), loss of appetite, head pressing, depression or personality change, wobbling or staggering, weakness, blindness, convulsions, muscle tremors in the head and neck, and hind-limb weakness. Those signs are also consistent with WNV, although a fever may or may not be present with WNV.
Fall is the peak time of year for mosquito-transmitted disease activity, which will continue until colder weather, possibly until early- to mid-November. While the recent EEE and WNV findings are not cause for alarm, officials said, Delaware residents and visitors are being urged to be vigilant over the next few weeks to avoid or reduce exposures to mosquito bites.
To reduce mosquito-breeding habitat and mosquito populations and chances for disease transmission, DNREC’s Mosquito Control section recommends that property owners drain or remove outdoor items that collect water, such as discarded buckets or containers, uncovered trashcans, stagnant birdbaths, uncovered rain barrels or cisterns, old tires, upright wheelbarrows, flowerpot liners and saucers, depressions in boat tarps, clogged rain gutters, corrugated downspout extenders and unused swimming pools.
Additional information about mosquitoes and mosquito-transmitted diseases is available:
- For mosquito biology/ecology and control, contact the Mosquito Control section office in Dover at (302) 739-9917.
- For requests for mosquito relief in downstate areas south of Dover, contact Mosquito Control’s Milford field office at (302) 422-1512.
- For animal health questions, contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Poultry & Animal Health Section at (302) 698-4500.
- To report suspected cases of human EEE or WNV, call the Division of Public Health Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology toll-free at 1-888-295-5156.
- For more information on Eastern equine encephalitis or West Nile virus, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.