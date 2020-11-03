The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that The Circle in Georgetown will be closed for the Burying the Hatchet ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The ceremony is traditionally a part of Return Day, but the Return Day event has been canceled this year due to safety concerns.
The Circle will be closed between Route 9/Market Street and Bedford Street in Georgetown.
The detour route for Route 9 eastbound takes South Front Street to West Pine Street onto South King Street to East Market Street. The westbound detour takes North Race Street onto East Laurel Street to North Front Street to West Market Street. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.