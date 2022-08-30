Long-time senior Delaware legal counselor and adviser David S. Swayze Esq. of Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze (www.PGSlegal.com) of Wilmington, Dover and Rehoboth Beach was honored Thursday, Aug. 18, by Gov. John Carney with the Order of the First State, the highest and most prestigious honor the governor of Delaware can award.
The ceremony took place in front of members of the governor’s cabinet as well as family, colleagues and friends spanning five decades of Swayze’s public service. The event was held at Woodburn, the Governor’s Mansion in Dover, followed by a garden reception.
Swayze was suggested to the governor for the honor by Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger, who particularly took note of Swayze’s long service on DEFAC, the Delaware Economic & Financial Advisory Council, which was created in the 1970s to stabilize the State of Delaware’s finances.
Referencing historical figures of “six wise men” who stood next to political leaders, “David Swayze has stood along governors and other leaders going back to Pete du Pont,” said Carney, referencing the late former governor, who served from 1977 to 1985.
“But there are lots more reasons to recognize this man as a wise man of Delaware, and an advisor and counselor,” added Carney. “When I think about the last 50-60 years and the progress we’ve made in Delaware, no one is more representative than this wise man standing next to me.”
Carney’s citation lauded Swayze’s “outstanding efforts, knowledge, integrity, prudence and ability as displayed by the evidence of his accomplishments.”
Swayze was visibly moved at the honor.
“This is one of the best days of my life,” he said. “Over the last five decades of my life, I’ve done no more rewarding work than my work on behalf the State of Delaware.
“This is the best recognition I could possibly receive from those five decades of loving endeavor,” he added, saluting the colleagues and family in attendance, particularly his wife, Carolyn DePew-Swayze.
Swayze, a native Delawarean and Dagsboro resident, is a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division, 1969-1972, in which he served as a first lieutenant. His legal career has been devoted to government law, administrative law and legislation, focused primarily on banking, insurance and environmental regulation.
For some 20 years, since 2003, he has been an active member and partner in Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze PA, a Delaware law firm with offices in each of Delaware’s three counties. Previously, he had been a partner in much larger regional firms before opting for the Parkowski firm.
He graduated Princeton University, magna cum laude, in 1966, with a JD law degree in 1969 from the University of Pennsylvania Law school. He holds memberships in a number of bar and other professional organizations, including the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as board of director memberships in several groups. He’s received numerous other civic awards, and he has contributed frequently to various law journals.
Mike Parkowski Esq., founding partner at Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze P.A, said of his long relationship with Swayze, “Working with Dave during the past 20 years has been a positive and rewarding experience. The award of the Order of the First State speaks highly of his many legal and public service accomplishments. Dave is not only an excellent lawyer, but also an even better person and friend.”
Vince Robertson Esq., the managing partner of the firm, added, “We are extremely proud of our friend and colleague for all of his legal and public service accomplishments in the State of Delaware. The Order of the First State is a great honor that recognizes Dave’s lifetime commitment to making all of Delaware a better place to live and work. It also bears witness to the culture and dedication of the lawyers at Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze to do likewise.”