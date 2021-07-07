The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced to motorists mid-week that high friction surface treatment (HFST) will be applied on Gum Road between Roxana Road and Shockley Town Road, necessitating a portion of the road being closed from Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, pending weather.
The treatment is weather-dependent, they emphasized, and the schedule is subject to change.
HFST is designed to give vehicles better traction navigating curves during wet conditions.
A detour from northbound Roxana Road will have motorists turn left on McCary Road and continue onto Frankford School Road and turn left on Shockley Town Road.
Southbound motorists on Gum Road will turn left on Shockley Town Road onto Frankford School Road and turn right onto McCary Road.
Southbound motorists on Frankford School Road will turn right on McCary Road and turn right onto Roxana Road.
Eastbound Gum Road motorists will turn right on Roxana Road to McCary Road and turn left on Frankford School Road and turn left on Shockley Town Road.
Detour signage will be posted for motorists. Residents will have access to their homes but may need to take the posted detour route, officials said.