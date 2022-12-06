A medical professional collects a specimen at a coronavirus testing site on the grounds of the Sussex County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Georgetown on May 6, 2020. The drive-through event, staffed by members of the Delaware National Guard, Delaware Division of Public Health, Department of Veterans Affairs, Beebe Healthcare, La Red Health Center, Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Westside Family Healthcare and other organizations, aimed to provide testing for essential employees, at-risk populations and individuals likely exposed to someone with COVID-19.