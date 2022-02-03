The sponsor of the Healthy Delaware Families Act — which seeks to create a statewide family and medical leave insurance program allowing employees to take off up to 12 weeks, with pay — is confident her amended, substitute bill will pass this legislative session, even though it is adamantly opposed by some lawmakers and small-business owners.
State Sen. Sarah McBride, who co-sponsored the bill with state Rep. Debra Heffernan, will discuss amendments to the original Senate Bill 1 and why she believes it is needed in Delaware, and will answer questions when she speaks at the Georgetown Area Chamber of Commerce at noon on Wednesday, March 2.
The substitute bill, SS 1 for SB 1, would “provide a simple and affordable solution to alleviate some commonly experienced financial pressures” and “create a family and medical leave trust fund in Delaware modeled after similar programs already operating in nine other states and the District of Columbia,” McBride said.
Those states have higher worker morale and productivity, lower turnover costs and greater economic security for working families, she said.
Under the bill’s provisions, leave would be paid for by a payroll contribution that McBride said would be less than 1 percent of an employee’s weekly pay and divided between the worker and employer. The trust fund would cover up to 80 percent of the cost of 12 weeks of leave.
The New Castle County senator’s substitute bill does not automatically include parental leave for businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Neither does it automatically cover businesses with fewer than 25 employees for family caregiving and medical leave. The premium wouldn’t begin until 2025, and the benefits wouldn’t start until 2026.
“Passing this bill will ensure thousands of families in Delaware never again face an impossible choice between earning a paycheck and welcoming a newborn, caring for a sick loved one or adjusting to a recent military deployment,” McBride stated.
Now 31, McBride told the Coastal Point this week that seven years ago, she needed time off to care for her late husband before they were married, after he was diagnosed with cancer, and she is convinced many families have similar needs.
But small-business owner Al Casapulla, who owns Al Casapulla’s Subs & Steaks in Millville, was outspokenly opposed when he talked to the Coastal Point this week.
“The best thing they can do with that bill is to flush it down the toilet,” he said.
“It’s easy for someone in politics to say, ‘I think we need this bill,’ but you have no clue what you’re doing. It is not the employer’s responsibility to pay for an employee to be home with their parents or their husband or whoever. I feel bad for them. I feel sorry, but it’s not my responsibility. It is no business’ responsibility. There is unemployment. You can go file for unemployment. If you want to make some kind of addendum, make it to unemployment.
“If this bill passed, there would be so many people finding loopholes. Twelve weeks? That’s a lot of money. I’m a small-businessman. I’m not some million-dollar corporation. They are breaking our backs. What the hell are they doing?” Casapulla said.
Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, listed concerns Chamber board members have and said a formal statement is forthcoming.
In her list were seven points:
• Although “employer” is now defined as having 10 employees or more, this still impacts a vast majority of small-business owners, since small-business owners are defined by having fewer than 500 employees.
• Many of the surrounding states who have adopted this are not comparable to the size of the workforce in Delaware.
• “We were disappointed with the amount of time of the release of the revisions … to the committee meeting … to be reviewed by business owners to engage in the public portion of the meeting.”
• There are concerns for the state to be running this on behalf of the small-business community.
• There are concerns for the additional benefit costs that need to be maintained during the leave for small-business owners.
• There are concerns on the penalties that will be enforced on the small-business community.
• There are still concerns regarding certifications or technicaly-trained employees and their absence to a small business.
Weaver said House Bill 208 would levy penalties against employers for “failure to pay wages.”
McBride further explained that, for businesses subject to the requirements of the law, there would be penalties for breaking the law. The legislation states businesses could be fined $1,000 to $5,000 for violations of the law.
“If a covered business violates the rights of an employee, there is legal liability, although there isn’t a particular amount set. On these latter points, I would hope that everyone could agree that if someone violates the laws of Delaware, they should be held accountable,” McBride said.
“There would have to be a lot of changes to this bill to get my vote,” state Rep. Ruth Briggs King told the Coastal Point, adding that it would be difficult to manage and it would “squeeze businesses.” At mid-week, though, she said she hadn’t yet had a chance to study McBride’s substitute bill.
McBride said Delaware has been “behind the curve,” and that many other states, including nearby New Jersey and New York, have found a leave act attracts a talented work force. She said she was pleased Gov. John Carney, in his State of the State address, also supported it, saying employees who moved to Delaware are “looking for a way of life.”
Offering leave to employees, the governor said, is “the right thing to do, and it will make Delaware more attractive for younger workers.”
McBride said she expects questions and controversy when she speaks to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce in March but believes the need for the bill has increased as more and more households rely on two incomes, making it difficult to take care of family responsibilities.
“In Delaware, to grow our economy, we have to continue to attract young people to our state, and this is a competitive benefit. No compromise is enough for some folks, but support is only increasing since the substitute bill. We did a roundtable in every county, and all the businesses said this is a benefit they want to be able to have,” McBride said.
Briggs King said she has heard concern about the potential for two employees who both work for the same small company to take off 12 weeks each, consecutively, but McBride said the substitute bill wouldn’t allow both spouses to request time off.
In other legislative matters, Briggs King said she would like to see some of the state’s $800 million surplus, from federal assistance, be used to reduce realty transfer taxes for those older than 65 who have lived in their primary residences more than 10 years.
A member of the Aging-in-Place Task Force, Briggs King said many senior citizens are selling their homes and moving to assisted-living facilities.
“We are giving a tax break to first-time home buyers, but what about the seniors? I am proposing a half-percent reduction for them,” she said.
She also commented on Carney including, in his proposed $4.9 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year, an increase of the minimum wage to $15 per hour for State employees, a move that could be costly for some families.
“Taxpayers are going to struggle. You have families trying to make do. You can’t raise the minimum wage and not raise the other salaries, the middle and the maximum. So when the governor was talking about a comprehensive pay plan, you have to raise these other pay grades. You can’t increase the minimum wage without proportionately increasing everybody else’s. That’s what hurts employers. You’re not just raising the minimum wage. In that process you also increase employers’ taxes and other contributions, and you have to make plans for that wage adjustment,” she said.
Briggs King has not changed her stand of opposition against the bill that would allow recreational marijuana use in the state.
“That bill had so many faults. A lot of those faults are still in there. There are so many things where the main sponsor is trying to appease different groups to get them to support it, but it’s way more than recreational marijuana,” she said.
She proposed an amendment to test the quality of marijuana in a certified laboratory.
“If it happens, I want to know there would be a quality inspection. The hospital associations, AAA, pediatricians, psychologists — so many groups that have to deal with ramifications of drug abuse repeatedly do not support this bill. Employers don’t like it. You are setting up, ‘How am I going to test you for being under the influence?’ because marijuana stays in your system and everybody metabolizes it differently. It is not a drug test that is immediate,” she said.