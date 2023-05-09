The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) recently held its 24th Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event. Organized nationally by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is operated locally by DPH.
The twice-a-year event (April and October) aims to reduce the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse and has resulted in 114,470 pounds of medication being collected in Delaware since 2010. Properly discarding unused medications through this event is considered an important ongoing activity to address the nationwide opioid epidemic. Doing so reduces the risk of addiction by keeping prescription medications out of the hands of people who may misuse, abuse or divert them, and helps reduce the risk of drug overdoses, officials said.
At the spring 2023 event, held April 22, Delawareans discarded their expired or unused medications at locations statewide. A total of 4,629 pounds of medications were collected from 22 Delaware locations, an increase from last fall’s 4,200 pounds. Disposal for sharps and needles was available at the Laurel, Middletown, Milton and Wilmington police departments, where more than 119 pounds of sharps were collected. The safest way to dispose of needles is to use a designated sharps disposal container, which is delivered to incinerators to avoid accidental exposure.
In addition to the sites that participated in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day activities, permanent medicine drop-off locations are available year-round. DPH and community partners also distribute Deterra bags (medication deactivation bags) to use at home. Visit https://www.helpisherede.com/understanding-addiction/safe-drug-storage-and-disposal for more information.
To further enhance overdose prevention and education efforts, six of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back locations (New Castle, Middletown, Dover, Milford and Laurel police departments, and Sun Behavioral Delaware) also performed Overdose Response Training. Participants received free Narcan kits after the training. It is recommended that anyone who has a prescription opioid or has friends and family who use opioid prescriptions or illicit drugs receive this training and the overdose reversal medication, Narcan. For other community training events and to learn where to get free Narcan, visit HelpisHereDE.com/overdose-prevention.
Anyone who is or has a loved-one who is struggling with addiction in Delaware can call DHSS’ 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options. In Sussex county, call 1-800-345-6785. For free 24/7 counseling, coaching and support, as well as links to mental health, addiction and crisis services, call the Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE. To search online for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpIsHereDE.com.