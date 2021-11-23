The public is being invited to enjoy free entry to Delaware’s state parks and zoo on Friday, Nov. 26. DNREC has waived state park and zoo entry fees annually on Black Friday since 2015, as part of the #OptOutside movement.
More than 7,000 organizations and 7 million people nationwide participate in the #OptOutside campaign each year. Visitors to Delaware State Parks can support and promote the movement on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the #OptOutside hashtag.
Face coverings are required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor state facilities, including park offices, restrooms, nature centers, interpretive sites and museums. (Children younger than 2 years old should not wear masks due to risk of suffocation.)
All Delaware State Parks will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 26, except for Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed for the season. Park offices will be closed. The public may visit the Brandywine Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Delaware State Parks fee season will end Tuesday, Nov. 30. Entry to all parks and the zoo will be free from Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
For state park locations and other ideas on how to get outside, go to www.destateparks.com.