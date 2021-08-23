DNREC is reducing the lifeguarded hours at two of its Delaware State Parks ocean swimming beaches starting Monday, Aug. 23, and Monday, Aug. 30, ahead of lifeguard services ceasing at the end of summer.
Through Friday, Sept. 3, Delaware Seashore State Park’s Tower Road beach will be unguarded during the week but will remain guarded on weekends. From Monday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 3, Fenwick Island State Park’s Fenwick lot beach will be unguarded during the week but will remain guarded on the weekends.
Those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are being encouraged to utilize guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, which will be guarded every day through Labor Day, with limited staff.
Smaller or limited guarded swimming areas at all Delaware State Parks swimming beaches will be available through Labor Day.
Reductions in hours are a result of lifeguards leaving the area to return to high school, college and school sports camps, officials noted.