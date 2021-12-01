DNREC officials announced on Dec. 1 that the sale of 2022 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf-fishing permits will be delayed due to nationwide supply chain disruptions. Due to the delay, 2021 surf-fishing permits will be honored on surf-fishing beaches through Jan. 31, 2022. Daily entrance to Delaware State Parks is free through Feb. 28, 2022.
While it is not known when the passes and permits will be available, officials said, the departments parks and recreation division expected receipt in early 2022 and at that time will begin sales immediately online, in state park offices and via retail sales agents. Off-peak surf-fishing permits will also be made available for sale at that time. Off-peak permits allow anglers to drive-on surf fish during times when Delaware State Park beaches are not at capacity. Gift certificates are not available for those items.
Annual passes and surf-fishing permits are usually available for sale between Black Friday and Christmas; however, the manufacturer is awaiting arrival of back-ordered materials needed to create the passes and permits.
Officials said annual passes are a convenient way to access the parks for the entire fee season, from March 1 to Nov. 30. Surf-fishing permits allow individuals to drive onto designated sections of Delaware State Parks beaches for fishing.
For more information about annual passes or surf-fishing permits, go to www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees.