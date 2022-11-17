As winter approaches and, with it, an increase in the incidence of viruses, Gov. John Carney is concerned about protecting Delaware residents, especially since it’s flu season, the coronavirus is still around and doctors have recently treated more than 500 cases of RSV.
“We’re in way better shape this year with COVID, with a lot more people vaccinated. If you’re sick, stay at home. You don’t want to be out there bringing the virus with you, whatever it might be, the flu or COVID, and spreading it to friends and neighbors. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. Get your flu shot if you haven’t, and be very thoughtful about the risk in various venues, about whether you should wear a mask or not. If you are feeling sick, it’s a good idea to wear a mask. Be thoughtful about that,” the governor said on Monday, Nov. 14, appearing with Department of Health & Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik and pediatrician Dr. Priscilla Mpasi.
Delaware remains in a state of emergency, and that enables activation of the National Guard, if necessary, he said.
Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly referred to as RSV — the word “syncytial” rhymes with “initial” — is named for large cells known as syncytia that form when infected cells fuse. It has sickened scores of children, 104 of them in Delaware in the week prior. Mpasi said everyone with children should anticipate a viral illness this winter. Because symptoms of RSV are similar to those caused by COVID-19 and the flu, she recommended testing for COVID first.
“If it’s positive, we recommend for you to stay home. If it’s not positive, there could be another virus making you sick,” she said.
Parents should monitor fevers and be aware a more serious illness will cause a higher fever that lasts more days. Parents should also watch children for coughing, runny noses, changes in breathing and decreases in appetite and energy, and seek treatment as soon as possible.
Cases of RSV are starting to level off in other areas, “But that remains to be seen in Delaware,” Magarik said.
The virus, which can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia, can occur in any age, but the average adult wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between RSV and a common cold. However, in those 65 or older, it can also cause serious illness.
“We absolutely want to encourage people to seek emergency care, if the child is laboring to draw a breath, especially if their a skin or fingernails turn blue or purple, because that’s a sign of lack of oxygen. We do not want people to wait. Seek emergency care,” Magarik said.
She also emphasized frequently washing hands and sneezing into a tissue, then immediately throwing it away.
Mpasi said there is no vaccine to protect against RSV. Treatment can include administering oxygen, she said, adding that RSV is highly contagious and spread by droplets from sneezing and coughing, even touching someone’s hand.
As of Monday this week, there were 131 new cases of COVID on a seven-day average, although Carney said statistics are not as accurate as they were in the past, because there is a lot of home testing that isn’t reported. As of early this week, 86 people were hospitalized with the disease, including 10 in critical condition. So far, there have been 3,148 deaths from COVID in Delaware.
“There is still an opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19. We encourage you to do that. If you haven’t gotten your second vaccine in a two-dose series, do that, and if you haven’t been boosted, do that,” Carney said, adding that about 24 percent of Delaware residents have gotten booster shots.
Only about 25 percent of Delaware residents have gotten flu vaccines for the 2022 flu season, with most being 65 and older.
“That’s a good thing because they are most at risk. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine, it’s not too late. Maybe now is a good time to get it. It’s still early in the season,” he said.
Mpasi, Magarik and Carney all emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID and receiving booster shots once the initial COVID series has been received. The new bivalent COVID booster targets both the original COVID strain and the omicron strain, thereby increasing efficacy.
“As the virus is evolving, we need to evolve our response. In Delaware, we have 95 percent of those 65-plus who have had their primary series, but please do not forget the booster,” she said.
Boosters can be received two months after the primary series of vaccines or three months after becoming sick with COVID. For details, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Flu shots and bivalent boosters can be administered at the same time. Magarik said she got both on the same day, in the same arm. Although she was concerned about an exceptionally sore arm the next day, she said, “It was totally fine. Mpasi said she, too, got both at the same time, in the same arm, and felt fine.
“Even though vaccines are not going to prevent every case of COVID, they lessen the severity,” Magarik said.
“Do not let COVID-19 freeze out your holiday season,” Mpasi said, advising people to wear face masks if they feel ill and recommending masks to others.
Carney said there is less concern about COVID this year compared to the past two years, due to vaccines and boosters, “But it’s still out there, and we want you to be aware of that.”
“There wasn’t a lot of flu the past two years, due to people masking up and children being out of school for a while,” he added, but there is added concern about RSV this year.
Asked about the shortage of healthcare workers, Carney called it “a huge issue, and not just an issue in healthcare and hospitals, but an issue in every business sector.”
“We are having a very difficult time,” he said, adding businesses have been stressed during the past couple of years due to the coronavirus and that the State has put a lot of federal money into training programs.
There is a level of exhaustion among healthcare workers, “making it more important to talk to the public and to do what we can to prevent loved ones from getting sick with viruses,” Magarik said.