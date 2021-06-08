The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will be implementing new validation guidelines for state-issued identification cards, beginning Wednesday, June 9.
Per the Gov. John Carney’s recent signing of HB 78, effective Wednesday, June 9, all state-issued identification cards will have a fee of $40 and remain valid for a period of eight years. Previously, the fee was $20, and cards were valid for a four-year period. The new implementation will accomplish consistency with the driver license requirements of eight years.
To enter the DMV, all visitors must wear a face mask or covering, and socially distance when feasible. Reduced building capacity of 50 percent is still in effect. Eligible DMV transactions can be completed online at any time using the website at myDMV.delaware.gov.