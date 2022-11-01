In June 2022, Gov. John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the State. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety & Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program. Delaware residents are eligible to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
The buyback program is for Delaware residents only. The program is only intended for individuals, and does not apply to wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor business entities. Anonymous relinquishments will be permitted. However, no compensation will be provided in those cases.
DSHS is hosting buyback events in each county, at DSP Troop 4, 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown; DSP Troop 3, 3759 South State Street, Camden; and DSP Troop 2, 100 Lagrange Avenue, Newark. Date and times are:
• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delawareans providing valid identification for proof of residency may receive:
• LCM 18 to 30 Rounds — $15;
• LCM 31 or greater round — $25; and
• LCM Drums — $80.
Those who plan to redeem a device and have questions can call (302) 744-2680.
Residents are being encouraged to review 11 Del. C. § 1469(c), as certain exemptions apply.