At their July meeting, Southern Delaware Tourism’s (SDT) board of directors installed co-chairperson Bonnie Hall as chairperson for a two-year term.
Hall was employed with Delaware Technical Community College (Jack Owens Campus) in Georgetown for 29 years. She is a graduate of Delaware Tech, earned her BS/MBA degree at Delaware State College and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.
She is a member of the Committee on Native American Ministry within the Peninsula-Delaware Conference and a member of the University of Delaware’s Sea Grant Advisory Board. She also chairs the Scholarship & Commemoration Committee for the Nanticoke Indian Association. She is a member of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe and takes pride in its history, culture and heritage.
Serving as co-chairperson is Matt Parker, president of Rosemont Wealth Management and president of the Western Sussex Chamber of Commerce.
Also at the meeting, outgoing chairperson Benjamin Gray, area general manager of the Bellmoor Inn & Spa, Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach, was presented with a tribute from Gov. John Carney for his service to the Southern Delaware Tourism Board.
Scott Thomas, SDT’s executive director, said, “Southern Delaware Tourism is very fortunate to have such professionals serve on our board of directors. Bonnie, Matt and Ben all care deeply about Sussex County and its tourism industry and their passion to promote our area is an asset to the organization. We are grateful for Ben’s service and excited to have Bonnie and Matt leading the board into the future.
Southern Delaware Tourism supports and encourages the identification, development and promotion of sustainable, year-round tourism in Southern Delaware that contributes to economic growth and improves the quality of life. For more information, call Southern Delaware Tourism at (302) 856-1818 or visit their website at www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com.