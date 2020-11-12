With the source of the recent oil spill on the Delaware Bay still a mystery, a collaborative cleanup effort between the U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control is nearly complete, officials said earlier this week.
The cleanup has been ongoing for about three weeks, since oily debris and tar balls began washing ashore along Delaware Bay beaches and then on Atlantic Ocean beaches in Delaware and Maryland.
“Cleanup crews under the unified command have successfully cleared all Delaware Bay beaches and another stretch of Atlantic Ocean coastline of oily debris and tar balls,” DNREC officials stated on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
After the latest assessment of shorelines late Tuesday, they said, only Gordon’s Pond at Cape Henlopen State Park, North Shores Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach required final sign-off by authorities overseeing the cleanup.
The unified command will continue to survey beaches and dispatch cleanup crews as necessary, they noted.
During the cleanup thus far, more than 75,000 tons of oily debris had been removed from area beaches stretching from Broadkill Beach on the Delaware Bay to Ocean City, Md.
High-tech efforts used in the investigation into the source of the spill included drones and highly specific testing of the oil sludge and of oil from ships that had been in the area when the oily debris was first seen on Oct. 19.
Such testing, which incident chief Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Pugh of the U.S. Coast Guard said was akin to DNA testing, has not produced any matches at this point. One ship was tracked to Corpus Christi, Texas, but oil specimens from that ship were found not to match the oil debris washing up on the Delaware beaches.
As crews conduct final assessments, DNREC warned beachgoers to avoid any remaining oily debris deposited along the high tide line, also known as the “wrack line.”
The public is being asked to continue reporting sizeable sightings of oiled debris, tar balls or oil-covered wildlife.
To report issues concerning the Delaware coastline, call DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline at 1-800-662-8802. For reports concerning the Maryland coastline, call the Maryland Department of the Environment at 1-866-633-4686.