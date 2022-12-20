DelDOT officials this week announced intermittent lane closures at the intersection of US 113 and Daisey Street/Blueberry Lane intersection starting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and running through Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The work is being performed as part of signal installation at the intersection.
Shoulder work will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Motorists are being advised to use caution and expect delays while in the area.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.