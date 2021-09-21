At the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Conference, recently held at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware Gov. John C. Carney Jr. issued a resolution to the Delaware State Fire School’s senior instructor of public education, Mike Lowe, declaring September as Campus Fire Safety Month within the state of Delaware.
The Delaware State Fire School has an active program promoting campus fire safety, which includes the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Goldey Beacom College.
“The Fire School has worked with the Governor’s Office in recognizing campus fire safety since 2008 and is very grateful for their assistance,” representatives said.