Gov. John Carney has declared September as Preparedness Month in Delaware to urge everyone to “make a plan, build a kit, stay informed” and take steps to be prepared for emergencies.
The PrepareDE.org website has relaunched with a new, mobile-friendly design featuring bright colors, easy-to-navigate sections, and resources and fact sheets to help families get ready for almost any emergency. PrepareDE.org is a cooperative effort by the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware Citizen Corps and the DHSS Division of Public Health Office of Preparedness.
Resources and information are grouped into major categories with step-by-step sections and guides:
• Make a Plan — information on basic emergency plans, plans for seniors and those with special needs, communication and evacuation plans, plans for pets and additional plans.
• Build a Kit — information on emergency shelter-in-place kit (for extended home stays), go-bags (for immediate evacuation), first-aid kits, vehicle kits and pet kits.
• Stay Informed — sign up for Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS); download the FEMA App or DelDOT App; register for Smart 911 alerts; and monitor radio and TV media.
• Emergency Types — learn about the different disasters that can happen and how to prepare.
• Volunteer, Get Involved — learn about the Community Emergency Response Team and many other volunteer organizations that serve Delaware.
Are You Ready? The FEMA National Household Survey
The theme for 2022 National Preparedness Month is “A Lasting Legacy,” which reminds everyone being prepared is a way to protect their lives and property and help ensure a legacy for future generations.
Each year, FEMA conducts a National Household Survey to measure household preparedness. Less than half of respondents, 44 percent, felt they were prepared for a disaster.
Key findings:
• Awareness — 92 percent had seen disaster preparedness information (highest ever);
• Experience — 54 percent had personal or family experience with disasters (highest ever);
• Efficacy — 40 percent were confident in their ability to prepare (drop from 47 percent); and
• Perception — 76 percent believed a disaster might impact them (drop from 98 percent).
The NHS study showed at least 59 percent of respondents had taken three or more of 12 preparedness actions, while 89 percent had taken at least one. The key takeaways was that “those who have taken at least one action were more likely to take additional actions.”
What to do — 12 preparedness actions:
• Assemble or update supplies
• Document and insure property
• Got involved in the community
• Know evacuation routes
• Make a plan
• Make the home safer
• Plan with neighbors
• Practice emergency drills
• Safeguard documents
• Save for a rainy day
• Sign up for alerts and warnings
• Test a family communication plan.