Four months after a Selbyville police officer was assaulted by a 25-year-old local man while the officer was sitting in a marked car in the parking lot of the police department, the Town received $270,000 in Community Reinvestment Funds from the Delaware General Assembly.
At the July 3 town council meeting, Town Administrator Stacey Long announced the grant and said it will be used to build a secure, fenced-in area for police vehicles and a 30-foot-by-40-foot building for storage and training. The total cost is expected to be $300,000, and the Town will pay any remaining costs.
In March, Selbyville Police Chief Brian Wilson told the Coastal Point that the assault had occurred while an officer was sitting in his car, in back of the police department, on the phone following a separate incident, when a man ran through the parking lot and up to the police vehicle. He opened the vehicle’s door and assaulted the officer.
The fund allocation and others were listed by state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) in a newsletter he sent as an e-mail, stating, “The General Assembly recently approved the Community Reinvestment Fund to aid local nonprofit and government organizations performing work benefiting Delawareans. I worked collaboratively with other area legislators to help secure funding for these public projects.”
Among other approved allocations were $300,000 of an expected $3 million in funds from the federal and state governments, as well as grants from local organizations.
In February, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) visited and met with Nanticoke Chief Avery Johnson, toured the Indian Museum and Indian Center, and heard about plans to upgrade both buildings. Planned is adding 2,800 square feet to the 22,000-square-foot building, with virtual reality in the museum so visitors can be immersed into the historical time and place, as well as a welcome center, theater area, gift shop and concession stand.
Community reinvestment funds also went to the Town of Ocean View’s open space acquisition, at $89,950; to Fenwick Island, $300,000 to dredge two boating channels in Little Assawoman Bay; to the Town of Dagsboro for new construction and demolition of the existing Dagsboro Police Department building, $230,000 for construction of a meeting facility and to refurbish town hall; to the Town of Bethany Beach, $225,000 for dredging the Bethany Beach Loop Canal; to the Ocean View Historical Society, $90,000 for the Tunnell-West House Preservation Project, including exterior work, and repair and replacement of front column supports; to the Millsboro Little League, $225,000 for field lighting replacement and upgrades; to Lower Sussex Little League, $425,000; to Indian River Senior Center, $200,000; to the Food Bank of Delaware, $700,000; to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, $400,000; and to Easter Seals of Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, $421,000.