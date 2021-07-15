Arthur Hemenway, a 79-year-old retired Selbyville-area man, recently purchased a dozen Instant Game tickets while visiting his local Royal Farms #263, on Lighthouse Road near Selbyville. One of those tickets was a 20X the Win Instant Game ticket, which ended up making him the game’s first $20,000 top prize winner.
While not originally from Delaware, Hemenway said he has enjoyed playing the Delaware Lottery ever since relocating to the Selbyville area. He doesn’t have a specific technique for selecting his tickets, he said, but usually purchases around 15 at a time.
A daily Delaware Lottery player, Hemenway said he’s had many wins over the years, but this is his biggest win to date. He said his first reaction after scratching the ticket and realizing he was a big winner was, “Wow!”
“Congratulations to Mr. Hemenway on his exciting top prize win,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “Two $20,000 top prizes for this $5 price point ticket are still available. The $1, $2 and $10 X the Win Instant Game tickets also each have top prizes remaining, which means this family of Instant Games isn’t done multiplying the fun of summer just yet!”
When asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, Hemenway said he intends to put the money toward paying off some bills.
He claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on July 12.