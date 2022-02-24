The Selbyville Public Library was filled to standing-room-only capacity last Friday morning, Feb. 18, with elected officials, librarians and others excited about plans to build a new $7 million, 14,000-square-foot library there with money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The money is being distributed in all three Delaware counties.
Gov. John Carney, and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (both D-Del.) were there, gathered in the section of the library building that was once the home of Delaware Gov. John Gillis Townsend Jr., to announce that the ARPA money will be used to enlarge the library from its present 5,000 square feet and that the section that was once Townsend’s home, built around 1914, would be preserved.
“This was a governor’s house — obviously when governors did better than they do today,” Carney quipped, then added that he didn’t know what to expect when he arrived in Selbyville for the announcement but was pleased to see such a big crowd there to “supercharge our library campaign.”
Improvements will be made to nine libraries “and Selbyville is the first one up,” the governor said to applause.
Funding will also be used for new construction and improvements in other libraries, including $250,000 to the Georgetown Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration and ventilation; $3 million to the Rehoboth Beach Public Library for upgrades; $5.6 million for a new Harrington library building; $750,000 for a new outdoor pavilion at the Lewes Public Library; $900,000 to the Milford Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration and ventilation; $7.8 million to the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library to build an expanded library; $11 million to the North Wilmington library for a new building; and $4 million to the Newark Public Library for a new building.
Reaching for the children’s book “Pete the Cat” — which he noted is one of his favorites and the book he reads when he’s invited to visit with schoolchildren — Carney praised the many benefits of libraries, for those of all ages.
Introducing Carper, Carney said the senator has been his mentor and a friend to libraries.
At the podium, Carper joked, “Please remain standing,” then talked about how much he enjoyed visiting libraries all over the world when he was in the military, and how he and his wife took their two sons to libraries while they were growing up.
He, Carney and Blunt Rochester have worked together to make sure children had everything they needed as they started school, he said. Carper also praised Carney for his dignified leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic, quoting Winston Churchill’s words, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”
“We have gone through hell,” Carper said.
Earlier, Carney said he had visited National Guard members trained to be certified nursing assistants (CNAs) so they could help hospital personnel during the recent surge of coronavirus cases and thanked them for their help. In recent weeks, the number of cases has significantly decreased.
“You want to talk about making a governor happy? That is happiness. The thing that struck me the most is the members of the National Guard, they are kids — 24, 25. They really were the saviors for the rest of us,” he said.
Blunt Rochester drew thumbs-ups and nods of agreement when she said of state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th), “I heard Sen. Hocker has the best fried chicken” and garnered applause when she said the new Selbyville library will have solar panels.
“Saving money and saving the planet. That’s a twofer,” she said to approving nods and more applause.
She recalled, as the oldest of three children, marching her two younger sisters to the library every day, then taking her own children and partnering with libraries as an elected official.
“I love the incredible work happening in libraries,” she said.
Selbyville Library Director Kelly Kline, who noted that the Selbyville library was her childhood library and is special to her, thanked legislators who supported funding, the library’s Board of Commissioners and “everyone who worked so hard to get us to this point.”
She said former library director Lynn Massey and former Board of Commissioners President Ray Moore had asked the dentist next door to the library if he would donate his property to the library after he retired, and he had agreed. The new library building will be built on that property, behind the existing structure.