Americans have long fought for the right to vote, so the Selbyville Community Club is reminding residents to cast their ballots. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment — which first addressed women’s suffrage — the Selbyville group has created a signage campaign to “get out the vote.”
Voting is a right and a privilege of the U.S. Constitution, said SCC’s Lisa Hollada. But it’s been a hard-fought battle to get there, said member Debby Hiob, so casting ballots and participating in the democratic process is the ultimate way to recognize the struggle. So the SCC’s message to the public is simple: Go vote!
They’re placing handmade signs across town all week, and on the morning before Election Day, they will stencil “VOTE” in chalk paint at housing developments around town.
The 19th Amendment passed Congress in 1919 and was ratified in 1920. It may have been Congress’s first major motion on women’s suffrage, but it took decades and more constitutional amendments to legislate full equal voting rights.
And the right to vote is still not guaranteed. For instance, over the past several years, multiple states have introduced rules that make it harder for Native Americans to access the ballot box, such as home address requirements that conflict with systems used on their reservations.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention and participate in the political process, the ladies said.
The Selbyville Community Club is a nonprofit established in 1917 under the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of others through volunteer service. The Selbyville group holds fundraisers to help support local schools, libraries, food banks, shelters and other community needs. They also support myriad other youth leadership programs, scholarship prizes, school-supply drives, Selbyville Youth Art Month, and summer reading and lunch programs.
