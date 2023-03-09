State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) said this week that he was told by a DelDOT official that the section of Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View, from just east of the Salt Pond residential community and extending less than one mile, will be striped to prohibit passing.
“We got the attention of DelDOT,” a pleased Hocker said.
He received word striping will be changed to solid lines on the section of Fred Hudson Road from just east of the Salt Pond to the first slight bend in the road before the pedestrian crossing to the path to Fresh Pond. DelDOT will also work on extending the bike path to Route 1, a process that involves planning and permitting near wetlands, Hocker said.
“There is so much bike traffic and jogging traffic and pedestrian traffic on that road that they don’t need to be passing cars — especially with the crossover with the bike path. They are doing some construction work now for the entrance of the new development, new townhouses. They started that construction this week, and I hope they’ll do it as part of that. It’s something that needs to be done.
“I would love to see Fred Hudson widened in the future,” Hocker added. “You might not see four lanes, but they could put in a decent jogging path. These roads are not designed for joggers and bikers, but that is a very heavily used area.”
News about the striping also pleased Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears, who contacted Hocker to ask for the change.
“There is more and more traffic there every day. It just can’t be a passing zone any longer,” Mears said.
“For the second time in a month, my girlfriend, Nancy, and I were heading toward the beach on Fred Hudson Road, and we had to swerve over onto the shoulder to avoid somebody who was passing. That section is all a passing zone now. I went to my go-to guy, Sen. Hocker, and asked him to make that section no passing. They gave me a call and they said, ‘Believe it or not, DelDOT listened,’” Mears said.
Hocker told Mears he noticed the problem, too, especially since he owns the G&E Hocker grocery store located on the road, at one entrance to Salt Pond.
“That’s how I roll,” Mears said. “If I see something not working, I say something. It always makes me happy to notice something that makes the community safer and better. It makes me very happy that I can mention things to Sen. Gerald Hocker and he gets it done.”