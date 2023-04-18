Delaware will hold its 24th National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event on Saturday, April 22. Delawareans can discard their expired or unused medications at locations statewide between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Disposal for sharps and needles will be available at select locations. Overdose Response Education, with free Narcan kits, will also be available at select locations.
Organized nationally by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is operated locally by DPH. The twice-a-year event aims to reduce the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse and has resulted in 114,470 pounds of medication being collected in Delaware since 2010. In October 2022 alone, a total of 4,200 pounds of unneeded medication were collected across 23 Delaware locations.
Properly discarding unused medications through this event is an important ongoing activity to address the nationwide opioid epidemic, officials said, as doing so reduces the risk of addiction by keeping prescription medications out of the hands of people who may misuse, abuse or divert them, and helps reduce the risk of drug overdoses.
“By safely turning in your prescription medications that have expired, or that you no longer need on Drug Take-Back Day, you can help fight the epidemic in Delaware,” said Kate Brookins, director of the Office of Health Crisis Response.
In addition to the sites participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day activities, there are permanent medicine drop-off locations available year-round. In addition to medicine drop-off locations, DPH and community partners also distribute Deterra bags (medication deactivation bags) to use at home.
The medications to be disposed of at the Take-Back Day locations must be in a container, such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Besides medications, vape pens and e-cigarettes will be collected if the batteries are removed.
A total of 22 locations in Delaware are currently participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event. The current list of locations is online at HelpisHereDE.com/drug-take-back-day.
Delawareans can bring any used needles to be disposed of properly at four locations: Laurel, Milton, Middletown, and Wilmington police departments. The used needle disposal containers are only for the public and not commercial entities, and individuals will need to sign a waiver stating that needles are from home use. The safest way to dispose of needles is to use a designated sharps disposal container, which is delivered to incinerators to avoid accidental exposure.
To further enhance overdose prevention and education efforts, seven of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back locations (Wilmington, New Castle, Middletown, Dover, Milford, and Laurel Police departments and SUN Behavioral Delaware) will also offer Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public, in coordination with the Division of Public Health. It is recommended that anyone who has a prescription opioid or has friends and family who use opioid prescriptions or illicit drugs receive this training and the overdose reversal medication, Narcan. For other community trainings and where to get free Narcan, visit HelpisHereDE.com/overdose-prevention.
Anyone struggling with addiction in Delaware can call DHSS’ 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options. In Kent and Sussex counties, call 1-800-345-6785. For free 24/7 counseling, coaching and support, as well as links to mental health, addiction and crisis services call the Delaware Hope Line at 833-9-HOPEDE. To search online for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpIsHereDE.com.