Although no planes full of migrants arrived at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the possibility was strong enough that the small airport was crowded with journalists, aid workers and concerned community members for much of the day.
Reports surfaced Monday evening that one of the planes used by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., earlier this month could be landing in Delaware.
The move, called a “political stunt” by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, was the subject of speculation that it was intended to be an affront to President Joe Biden because Delaware is his home state, with the Georgetown airport the closest one to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach.
The plane was listed on online flight trackers as scheduled to land in Georgetown at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, after stops in San Antonio, Texas, and Crestview, Fla. That time came and went, with no new information on the plane’s whereabouts or potential passengers as the afternoon wore on.
Around 2:30 p.m., Delaware Department of Health & Social Services spokesperson Jill Fredel stepped in front of dozens of journalists from local and national organizations on the airport tarmac and said the state was ready to receive and support any migrants that might be arriving.
During her regular daily press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, Jean-Pierre fielded a question about the potential situation unfolding in Georgetown.
“What we’re seeing in Delaware today is a political stunt that is being done by Gov. DeSantis,” Jean-Pierre said.
“Let’s remember, these folks are fleeing communism,” she urged. “When you think about Venezuela — what’s going on in Venezuela, when you think about what’s going on in Nicaragua, when you think about what’s going on in Cuba: They are fleeing political persecution, only to be used as a political pawn by the Florida governor. And that is something that the people in Florida should be asking the governor: Why is he doing this?” Jean-Pierre asked.
Calls to Delaware Coastal Airport Manager Robert Bryant on Wednesday regarding the events of the day were referred to Sussex County government spokesperson Chip Guy, who called the day “certainly atypical” for the airport.
Guy said the crowd at the airport was “probably the largest number of people congregated for one event” in recent memory, except for the annual Wings & Wheels events. In addition to multiple groups of aid workers from Sussex County and Washington, D.C., several members of the clergy from area churches and concerned residents, there were members of the press from local newspapers and television stations, as well as reporters from national networks and newspapers including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
As the posted arrival time for the flight approached, reporters and photographers gathered behind the airport to watch for the expected plane. Fredel, the DHSS spokesperson, stepped in front of them about an hour later, saying, “We have heard and seen the reports that all of you have seen, and we are here as a state to support people who might arrive in Delaware. We’re prepared to offer them the services and the supports they need. It’s a humanitarian effort on our part.”
“We have no reports of anyone arriving, at this point, but we do have those preparations ready,” Fredel said, adding thanks to “all of the partners across our state who have stepped forward to offer their supports and their services. We are ready to go. We are prepared,” she said.
The plane in question eventually landed not in Delaware but in Teterboro, N.J., early Tuesday evening. There were no reports of any migrants on board.
Struggling to be heard above the noise of planes arriving behind her in Georgetown on Tuesday afternoon, Fredel answered questions from the local and national media, with assistance from Wanda Barrett of United Way, who translated her comments into Spanish.
Fredel said the office of Gov. John Carney had not received “any outreach” from governors in Texas or Florida regarding the potential arrival of migrants in Delaware. The events of Tuesday followed the arrival of 50 people in Martha’s Vineyard on two planes chartered by DeSantis. Also on Tuesday, those migrants, most of whom were from Venezuela, filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis. In the lawsuit, the migrants allege they were told they were being flown to Boston and Washington, D.C.
They also claim they were given fake brochures about services available to them, and that the Florida governor had used them as “pawns in a political stunt” conducted by DeSantis. The migrants are seeking a minimum of $75,000 each in damages from DeSantis.
Some in the crowd at the Georgetown airport on Tuesday were not connected to media or aid organizations. About 30 minutes before the expected arrival of the plane carrying migrants, two men stood outside the airport entrance, engaged in a heated discussion about immigrants and who is to blame for current issues. One of them, wearing a red “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt, repeatedly said, “This is all Joe Biden… How is this Donald Trump’s fault?” while the other man responded by asking him how Biden was to blame.
Celeste McTighe of Selbyville said she came to the airport “just as a citizen” who heard about the potential arrival of migrants at the airport.
“I can’t stand it when people are used as pawns,” McTighe said. She added that, regardless of who is to blame, “immigration is broken” in this country.
As the afternoon wore on and no plane seemed to be coming to Delaware, the crowds gradually dissipated. One camera operator, loading his gear back into his dust-covered SUV with New York plates, said he had driven to Delaware from New York City that morning.
Although he said he was somewhat familiar with Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach, he had never spent time in the inland areas.
“It’s nice here,” he said. “I wish I could stay longer.”