Ørsted, the Danish wind energy company that is developing the 120-megawatt Skipjack windfarm off the Maryland-Delaware coast, announced on Wednesday, July 7, that it has submitted a bid to Maryland’s Public Service Commission to develop Skipjack Wind 2, which could provide energy for more than 250,000 homes on the Delmarva peninsula, according to the announcement.
The proposed Skipjack 2 project would provide up to 760 MW of power to the region. The original Skipjack project is scheduled for completion in 2026. The project has been delayed as Ørsted has yet to secure a location to bring the power ashore, where it would be connected to an existing substation.
Initial proposals to bring the electric cables ashore from the offshore turbines, at Fenwick Island State Park, were abandoned after community concerns were voiced at public meetings. Ørsted had promised major improvements to the state park in return for access to build a substation.
“Ørsted is privileged to already be a long-term partner to the State of Maryland as it works to meet its offshore wind goals,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. Hardy added that the Skipjack 2 bid is part of a “30-year commitment” to the state of Maryland.
“In continuing to deliver on our commitments now, and well into the future, we will ensure that Maryland’s offshore wind industry will thrive for decades to come,” Hardy said in announcing the bid.
The Danish firm was recently awarded a contract to build a 1,148-MW Ocean Wind 2 farm off the coast of New Jersey, which was announced together with a partnership between France’s EDF and British-Dutch multinational Shell to build the 1,510-MW Atlantic Shores wind farm.
Ørsted will host a virtual open house on July 19 at 6 p.m. to answer questions from the public about the Skipjack 2 project. Individuals interested in attending the open house may register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skipjack-wind-virtual-open-house-tickets-161923293931.