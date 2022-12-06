Road work ahead (stock photo)

Motorists should be aware of road work occurring on local roadways.

 Coastal Point (stock photo)

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be converting the two-way stop control at the intersection of Route 17 (Roxana Road) and Daisey Road to an all-way stop control with new signs and pavement markings, DelDOT officials announced this week.

The work will occur starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, pending weather.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at the intersection. Motorists are being advised to use caution for workers and reduce their speed in work zones.