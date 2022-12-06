The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be converting the two-way stop control at the intersection of Route 17 (Roxana Road) and Daisey Road to an all-way stop control with new signs and pavement markings, DelDOT officials announced this week.
The work will occur starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, pending weather.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at the intersection. Motorists are being advised to use caution for workers and reduce their speed in work zones.