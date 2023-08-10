The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, regarding the replacement of the bridge over “the ditch” on Route 54 west of Fenwick Island.
The primary purpose of the meeting is to gain feedback from the public on “architectural enhancements” being considered for the bridge replacement project.
The workshop will also include a brief presentation providing updates on the planned construction method for the bridge replacement project. Presentations will begin at 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by an open forum, allowing the public to ask questions and provide feedback on the project.
The workshop location is accessible to those with disabilities. DelDOT asked that anyone who requires auxiliary aids and services, such as qualified interpreters, contact the agency by phone or mail one week in advance.
For further information contact DelDOT Community Relations at 1-800-652-5600 (in Delaware) or (302) 760-2080, or write to DelDOT Community Relations P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.
The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company is located at 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford.