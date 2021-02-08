The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be holding a virtual (Zoom) informational presentation for the proposed roadway improvements along the Route 24 corridor in Sussex County, on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Areas included in the projects include Route 24 from Mulberry Knoll to Route 1; from Love Creek to Mulberry Knoll; at Camp Arrowhead Road; at Robinsonville/Angola Road; at Routes 5/23; at Bay Farm and Mount Joy roads; as well as the Route 24 Pavement Rehabilitation Project for Route 113 to Millsboro Pond Bridge, and Burtons Pond dam improvements.
For more information on the workshop, visit https://deldot.gov/About/publicevents/workshops/#publicWorkshopBox1.
The public can also visit that website on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. to join the Zoom meeting for the informational presentation. The department will be presenting project impacts and schedules and will answer questions submitted by the public. The presentation will be recorded and remain available on the website.